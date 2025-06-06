The Salvation Army: New Mobile Eye Clinic Thrives after One Year of Service in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – It's been about one year since the inception of the new mobile eye clinic at The Salvation Army in Ventura.

Since then, directors of The Salvation Army say the mobile clinic has served more than 1,000 residents throughout the region.

The clinic serves those in need of eye care in several cities including Ventura, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks.

The Salvation Army welcomes donations in order to continue its services for those in need.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

