New state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center coming to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Construction will soon begin that will bring a brand new state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center to San Luis Obispo.

Dignity Health Central Coast has announced the the new facility will unite the oncology services from French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, and Pacific Central Coast Health Centers will unite their existing oncology services.

Dignity Health said the center will be unique for San Luis Obispo County, bringing all cancer care services under one roof for the first time ever and will provide a streamlined team-based care approach, improving patient convenience, and elevating cancer care in the community.

"We are excited to announce the development of a new cancer center in San Luis Obispo, a collaboration that underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive, advanced care for our community,” said Sue Andersen, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

According to Dignity Health Central Coast, the new center will provide a seamless experience for patients, offer a wide range of comprehensive services and programs, including medical oncology, hematology, infusion, diagnostic imaging, radiation oncology, general and oncology surgery, and urology.

Additionally, Dignity Health Central Coast will partner will several other local physician groups including Urology Associates of the Central Coast, Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo, Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, including SLO Oncology & Hematology.

"Together, we are creating a healing environment where every patient receives the personalized care they deserve, delivered promptly at an advanced, comprehensive cancer center,” says Dr. Edwin Hayashi, General Surgeon.

Dignity Health Central Coast also said the new center will feature the Hearst Cancer Resource Center, a support resource that assists cancer patients and their families from diagnosis through recovery.

The two-story, 58,650 square foot facility will be built near the busy corner of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and is expected to completed in early 2026.

"This center will offer convenient access to the latest treatments and comprehensive support for both patients and their families, all in one location," said Dr. Scott Robertson, President & CEO, Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.