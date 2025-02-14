Skip to Content
Family surgical center gets new robotic surgical system in Santa Barbara 

Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
today at 11:15 am
Published 11:19 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An outpatient surgery center has announced the use of a new robotic surgical system in Santa Barbara.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, announced that Foothill Surgery Center is one of the first outpatient surgery centers in the country to use the da Vinci 5® system for robotic surgeries.

This new service expands care options in our community.

The precision and innovation of the Da Vinci 5 will empower surgeons to operate with much greater accuracy.

This robotic surgical system also allows doctors to manipulate instruments in ways that are not possible with the human hand. Doctors at the center believe operating with this robotic platform raises the bar for minimally invasive surgical care.

Doctors look forward to this state-of-the-art robotic system allowing patients to return to their lives healthier and faster than ever before.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

