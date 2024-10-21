Skip to Content
Mental Health Services Act feedback forums welcome public input

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 8:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County is hosting so-called feedback forums to discuss the Mental Health Services Act. (MHSA)

They first forum took place at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Library and included free pizza.

The Department of Behavioral Health is using the feedback forums to gather information.

The department wants to find out how stakeholders or members of the public want MHSA funding to be used.

Services begin with phone calls to the toll-free 24/7 Access Line at (888) 868-1649.  

That is where people can get mental health, alcohol, and substance use information, referrals, and crisis support.

Attendees are also encouraged to share their ideas in a survey.

Feedback forums will also be held at the following locations:

  • Santa Barbara Public Library – Faulkner Gallery
    Monday, October 21st, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Santa Maria Public Library – Shepard's Hall
    Saturday, November 2nd, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • Lompoc Public Library – Grossman Gallery
    Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Virtual Forum via Zoom
    Wednesday, December 4th, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

For more information visit Behavioral Wellness Website.

Tracy Lehr

