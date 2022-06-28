Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors review overall response during COVID-19 peak

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors meeting will be reviewing overall response during the peak of COVID.

They will consider recommendations regarding a Santa Barbara County Operational Area COVID-19 After-Action Report and Improvement Plan.

The plan will include:

a) Receive and file the “Santa Barbara County Operational Area COVID-19 After-Action Report and Improvement Plan”, identifying areas of strength and opportunities and considerations for improvement based on the lessons learned associated with the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

b) Authorize staff to transmit the Santa Barbara County Operational Area COVID-19 After-Action Report and Improvement Plan to California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), as required by Title 19 of the Cal. Code of Regs., Section 2900(q)

c) Provide any direction that the Board would like to make regarding recommendations

d) Determine that these actions are exempt from the provisions of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(5) since they are organizational or administrative activities of government.

https://santabarbara.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=911180&GUID=2275FD33-E991-414E-B5FC-3F53DEBD2566&Options=info|&Search=