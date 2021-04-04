Church helps set up vaccine shot appointments for those without digital access

Health

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Millions of Americans are signing up for coronavirus vaccine shots online.

But what about those without computer or online access?

Morning Star Baptist Church is taking its vaccine clinic a step further, going through hundreds of messages a day to connect people with appointments.

“It makes me feel good about the job I’m doing,” said Latricia Bradley, LINC program associate.

KCTV5’s Abby Dodge tried her hand at the phone banks and spoke to Luz Hernandez.

“Everywhere I look there’s no appointments, no vaccine, so I keep trying. Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, health department, navigator vaccine,” Hernandez said. “I’ve tried everywhere.”

Back at the phone banks, we met another appreciative person who signed up her hesitant father-in-law for a shot.

“I’m the type of person to wait and see the outset of what happens and then and then I’ll make a decision,” Ferdinand Graves said. “My daughter in law is my heart… and my son, he’s my boss.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.