FDA links non-viral hepatitis cases to ‘Real Water’ brand alkaline water sold in Ventura, Santa Barbara

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The US Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Southern Nevada Health District are investigating several reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in connection to the consumption of "Real Water" brand water.

The hepatitis patients reportedly live in the state of Nevada, all of whom said they drank “Real Water” brand alkaline water.

This brand of alkaline water is owned by Real Water Inc., headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, and is being sold in several states including California.

Health officials currently believe the alkaline water may be causing the illness.

“Ventura County is one of those few places in the nation where this product is sold. Please do not use any more of this product if you have any,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer. “See a physician if you begin to develop any of the symptoms of hepatitis, the most typical of which are dark urine, light colored stool and yellow eyes.”

While the FDA and CDC continue to investigate these cases, they recommend all consumers, restaurants, and retailers avoid drinking, cooking with or selling "Real Water" until more information is available.

These products include but are not limited to 5-gallon containers (sold through home delivery/subscription), bottles (sold on-line and in stores), and the “Real Water” concentrate (sold on-line).

The 5-gallon containers are delivered to homes in the following areas, according to the firm’s website:

Ventura and Santa Barbara, CA through Real Water Gold Coast

Honolulu, HI through Aloha Water

Orange County, CA through Paradise Bottling Company

St. George, UT through Real Water Southern Utah

Tucson, AZ through Aqua Pure

Additionally, according to the firm’s website, Real Water is sold in 1 gallon, 500 mL (16.9oz.), 1 liter, and 1.5-liter plastic bottles and in a 750 mL glass bottle.

Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, are similar and can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice. Those experiencing these symptoms should contact their doctor.

If you contract symptoms or have other adverse reactions after consuming "Real Water", please call the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 949-608-3530.

More information can be found online at www.fda.gov.