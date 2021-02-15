12-yo shot in head in apparent accidental shooting

Health

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the head in Swatara Township Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:03 p.m. they were dispatched to the 2900 block of Sycamore Street for a reported accidental shooting.

After authorities found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury to the head, they begin providing immediate emergency medical care. The child was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say all the people involved have been identified and are cooperating with the investigating officers.

There is no danger to the public, according to officials.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in this investigation.

