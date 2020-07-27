Carpinteria considers street closure to help small businesses survive economic challenge

Health

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - There could be several streets closed off in Carpinteria for over a month as a way to encourage the public to dine and shop safely during the coronavirus crisis.

The Carpinteria City Council is going over the details including the specific days and number of streets that will be part of the plan.

Currently the proposal covers a time period from August 10 through September 8, 2020.

It will create an open air space to help with distancing as encouraged by health officials.

The small town is working on several solutions to keep its economy from suffering any further impacts during the pandemic.

If approved, the Thursday Farmers' Market will have to be relocated to the train station parking lot.

More details can be found at : Carpinteria street closure plan