Business owners weigh in on street closures to offer more customer spacing in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Before a City Council decision, business owners in the Linden Ave. downtown strip of Carpinteria spoke up about a closure plan to stimulate the economy.

The vote Monday night was for a one-month closure from August 10 to September 8.

The plan presented offered the council a site from Carpinteria Ave. to Sixth St.

Councilmember Roy Lee suggested the closure be limited to just two blocks, Sixth St. to Seventh St. and Seventh St. to Eighth St. The cross street at Seventh St. would remain open.

The presentation also allows the council to reevaluate the plan after the first two weeks to see if it is effective.

There would be no impact to the Thursday Farmers' market under this plan. (If there were a full closure, the market would have to be moved to the Amtrak Station parking lot.)

Many small businesses are struggling to keep the lights on during the COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to efforts that could stimulate the economy before the summer season is over.

Later this year, when cooler weather moves in, the attractiveness of outside dining and shopping will likely fall off.

Under the proposed closure, the city says all cross streets will be open.

K-rails or water walls will be installed for safety on either end of the closure.

After reviewing survey responses from area businesses, a city report says, closing Linden Avenue from Carpinteria Avenue to Sixth Street

while leaving cross traffic open was the preferred road closure for

businesses.

Carpinteria has a Recovery Committee, and it reviewed the plan before moving it to the council with a recommendation.

The city has an encroachment permit process for businesses interested in using the space. They would have to meet guidelines and provide trash recepticles.

The August 10th date was chosen because most of the on going paving work taking place in downtown will be finished.

