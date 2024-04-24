New deal reached to allow creation of Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary and proposed wind farm off Morro Bay

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Northern Chumash Tribal Council and the Morro Bay Offshore Wind Leaseholders announced they have reached a joint position in full support of advancing the Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary.

The proposal, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, calls for starting with a boundary for the sanctuary just north of Port San Luis and Avila Beach.

"The parties recommend that upon initial designation the northern boundary of the CHNMS be located south of Diablo Canyon, and north of Port San Luis and Avila Beach," the organizations noted in a press release. "This designation will allow for the co-existence of the marine sanctuary, as well as the responsible development of offshore wind."

The joint agreement allows for future expansion north after the wind project is in place, and the future proposed sanctuary would then connect with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

“At this crucial time, we must prioritize conservation efforts and take concrete steps to secure the CHNMS,” added Violet Sage Walker, Chairwoman, Northern Chumash Tribal Council. “Our collective participation in this work over the years should inspire us to push forward with even greater determination. If we work collaboratively and cooperatively to address climate change, we can overcome any obstacles in our way. Failure to do so will result in losses for all of us. Let's move forward confidently and make a positive impact together."

The federal government is in the process of finalizing the proposed boundaries of the preserve.

