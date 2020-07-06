COVID-19: Local pediatricians discuss back-to-school safety for children

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As school districts get ready to reopen, Marian Regional Medical Center is sharing how the community can take precautionary measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Marian pediatricians will talk about steps parents can take to help protect children, teachers and administrators as they get ready for school.

Parents are encouraged to have conversations with their children about hygiene practices including the importance of hand washing and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

Parents should also monitor their children's temperature and overall health and wellness on a daily basis.

