Cottage Health to open first urgent care center in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. — Cottage Health is opening its first Cottage Urgent Care Center in Goleta on Tuesday, June 30.

The community organization aims to provide locals with convenient access to care within 30 minutes for patients six months and older.

Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center will provide local residents with convenient access and expanded hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Located in Hollister Village at 7070 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, the center will be open 365 days a year and is the first of 10 Cottage Urgent Care facilities to welcome patients in the tri-county region from San Luis Obispo to Camarillo.

Cottage Urgent Care Administrative Director Taryn O’Connell explained how this new center will help fight the battle against COVID-19.

“While we won’t be offering COVID-19 testing here at our center, we will offer contact with our nurse practitioners, who can help direct people to where they can be tested,” O’Connell said. “We’ll also be able to inform them on steps to keep themselves safe and keep the community safe if they do indeed have the virus.”

Cottage providers will staff the center and include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

Patients arriving at the Goleta Cottage Urgent Care will be welcomed into a bright and inviting lobby area, with comfortable furnishings, contemporary decor, soothing colors and gleaming wood floors.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin complaints, foreign object in eye or nose, rash, poison ivy and other minor ailments and injuries.

Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a Cottage Emergency Department or a local physician.

Available services onsite include X-rays and lab services. The center will also offer physical exams for sports participation.

Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.

Additional Cottage Urgent Care centers will be opening this summer, including at the Oxnard Esplanade and in Santa Maria on North Broadway.

