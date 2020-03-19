Skip to Content
Locally-owned restaurant struggles with San Luis Obispo drive-through ban

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As customers flock to drive-thru's in most cities, residents in San Luis Obispo don't have that option.

There are no fast food drive-throughs throughout the city.

City Council voted to ban drive-throughs years ago.

City leaders explain that the reason there are no drive-throughs is because the city wanted to curve the idling of cars.

Now, managers with the popular restaurant Famous Franks Hot Dogs say they have lost about 80 percent of business since the coronavirus outbreak.

The ordinance took place in the 1980's.

