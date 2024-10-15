Skip to Content
Local Measures

2024 California Ballot: Measure L

KEYT
today at 12:19 pm
Published 12:48 pm

Measure L: Provide the College School District with a $18 million, 30-year school bond to upgrade facilities, renovate air conditioning, become ADA compliant, and remove hazardous materials. The 30-year bond would be $19 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the District would be provided with the $18 million bond. Residents would pay $19 per $100,000 for the next 30 years.

"No" Vote: A "no" would mean the District would not be provided with the $18 million, 30-year bond.

Alissa Orozco

