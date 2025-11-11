Skip to Content
Santa Maria Honors Heroes At Veterans’ Day Celebrations

Jarrod Zinn
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria was punctuated by a few noticeable celebrations honoring heroes in the armed forces, both active members, as well as those who have fallen.

The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial just outside the Abel Maldonado Youth Center was adorned with a fresh wreath ceremony for the 24th Veterans’ Day since the monument was erected.

For the afternoon, veterans and their families gathered for the annual Veterans’ Day Free Barbecue courtesy of Michael B. Clayton & Associates.

The community packed into the Santa Maria Veterans’ Memorial park on Tunnell Street for food, music, and festivities – all to say thank you to those who make the ultimate sacrifices for the freedoms we hold most dear.

