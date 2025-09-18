Central Coast Fun Continues Rain or Shine! Here’s What’s Happening and What to Wear this Weekend

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – Good news to everyone living or visiting the Central Coast this weekend – while we woke up this morning to moderate showers with some thunder, and lightning, our First Alert Weather Center shows this won't be the case throughout the weekend! While lingering moisture will have the coast feeling tropical and muggy, we're expecting some sun into the weekend!

We recommend carrying a light jacket with you as you head out the door this weekend to Friday Night Football or to join in on the endless community fun here on the Central Coast! Here's everything happening this weekend near and far:

Santa Barbara County - South County

Known as "'The Show You've Never Seen Before, and You'll Never See Again," the One805 benefit Concert is set to rock out the small community of Summerland with a star-studded lineup this Saturday. Taking place at the actor Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams estate, all proceeds raised from the event directly support first responders in Santa Barbara County.

Those unable to attend the grand event can still enjoy a great performance Saturday night by musician Jon Batiste, as he graces the Santa Barbara Bowl with a voice you have to see to believe. Slightly cooler nighttime temperatures is going to create the perfect, cozy atmosphere for a night at the bowl.

You may need an umbrella if you plan on heading to some events earlier in the weekend. IV Recreation and Parks & IV Arts is continuing their Movies in the Park series every Friday through Oct. 3. Enjoy free snacks while you enjoy the beloved family favorite, The Addams Family! Pick up locally crafted goods and products at this weekend's Mosaic Maker's Market. This wholesome community market highlights local vendors, musicians, and restaurants!

Those looking for some more excitement this weekend can dust off the ol' cowboy boots, and make their way to Elks Lodge's Country Night. Whether you're seasoned line-dancer, or just starting out, this family-friendly event will have you on your feet! Enjoy the perfect mix of timeless country anthems and today's latest pop hits by DJ Skip Stecker, beginner-friendly line dancing lessons, great food, and more!

Finish the weekend off with a slow Sunday. Grab your favorite local coffee and make your way to the Santa Barbara Public Library as they host their Sun Day Celebration. Learn through free featured speakers, community booths, and resources how to electrify your home or business through the power of the sun!

The Goleta Lemon Run is another great way to end the weekend right. Whether you participate in the event's 10k, 5k, or Family 1k – all proceeds from the event support Goleta's nine elementary schools. The event also previews the city's beloved Lemon Festival coming up in just a few weeks!!

Sports Happenings:

Friday Night Football 🏈 – San Marcos High School @ Santa Barbara High School

The Santa Barbara High School Dons play the San Marcos High School Royals on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Fillmore High School @ Carpinteria High School

The Carpinteria High School Warriors play the Fillmore High School Flashes on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Etiwanda High School @ Bishop Garcia Diego High School

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School Cardinals play the Etiwanda High School Eagles on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm=

Women's Soccer ⚽️ – Cal Poly @ UC Santa Barbara

The UC Santa Barbara Lady Gauchos play the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday, September 18th at 7pm

Women's Soccer ⚽️ – Weber State @ UC Santa Barbara

The UC Santa Barbara Lady Gauchos play the Weber State Wildcats on Sunday, September 21st at 12pm

Santa Barbara County - North County

Skies are also looking clear for communities in the Santa Ynez Valley and North County – which is great news because its that time of year again for the annual Solvang Danish Days! Happening all weekend long, come celebrate the history of California's charming 'Little Denmark. The weekend will feature food, music, dancing parades, activities all centered around Danish tradition.

If you're looking for a quick and free activity for the family after work, the City of Santa Maria has got you covered with their Movies in the Park series at dusk. Scattered showers and moisture are forecasted for Friday night, so make sure you and the family are bundled up tight as you sit back and enjoy a free viewing of Moana 2!

After taking the family out Friday night, consider treating you and your loved one to a date night! The City of Santa Maria is hosting their second Date Night at The Plaza, offering a worry-free evening with pre-set picnic areas designed for relaxing under the plaza lights and starry sky. The night will have plenty of activities and games for couples to enjoy. Register now while there's still time!

Sports Happenings:

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Justin Garza High School @ Lompoc High School

The Lompoc High School Braves play the Justin Garza High School Guardians on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Nipomo High School @ Santa Ynez High School

The Santa Ynez High School Pirates play the Nipomo High School Titans on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Arroyo Grande High School @ Righetti High School

The Righetti High School Warriors play the Arroyo Grande High School Eagles on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Centennial High School @ St. Joesph High School

The Saint Joseph High School Knights play the Centennial High School Golden Hawks on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

UC Santa Barbara Cross Country – Gaucho Twilight @ Mission Club Golf Course

UC Santa Barbara Cross Country will compete and host the Gaucho Twilight on Friday, September 19th in Lompoc



San Luis Obispo County

Celebrate the City of Cayucos' 150th Birthday! Where the Old West Meets the Pacific. The birthday celebration kicks off Friday and will last through Sunday, with each day offering fun – Central Coast-style. Saturday will be hands-down the biggest day with an all-day community festival that will have something for everyone – a beer garden, live music, a chowder cook-off, and much more!

The Morro Bay White Caps' performance this weekend is the perfect event after your morning coffee. Clouds should clear just in time for the beloved local band to play a rich blend of jazz, pop, and classic wind band favorites! Another great way to jumpstart your morning is with Oceanfront Yoga in Pismo Beach. The Inn of the Cove invites the public to a yoga session every Saturday from 9:30am - 10:30am. A talented instructor will guide you through an Empower Yoga & Mindfulness session as you overlook the hotel's oceanfront terrace.

What better way to end a Saturday than good ol' Oktoberfest celebration? BarrelHouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat and something to drink at their 10th annual Oktoberfest celebration. Tickets include access into the event – featuring live music, giveaways, festive beer options – and a custom 19oz Oktoberfest stein!

It's worth the trip to the City of Arroyo Grande for the final concert of their Summer Concert Series! All summer long Heritage Square Park has hosted a unique lineup of musicians and bands – ranging from rock, latin, and soul music. This Sunday, 'The Garden Party' will close out the series with night of 60s, 70s, folk, and rock music.

Sports Happenings:

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Morro Bay High School @ San Luis Obispo High School

The San Luis Obispo High School Tigers play the Morro Bay High School Pirates on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Atascadero High School @ Paso Robles High School

The Paso Robles High School Bearcats play the Atascadero High School Greyhounds on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Women's Volleyball 🏐 – Utah @ Cal Poly

The Cal Poly Mustangs play the University of Utah Swoops on Friday, September 19th at 6pm

Women's Volleyball 🏐 – Cal Baptist @ Cal Poly

The Cal Poly Mustangs play the Cal Bapists Lancers on Saturday, September 20th at 4pm

Ventura County

Based on current forecasts, showers will linger in Ventura County until Monday – but if you don't mind the rain, the Ojai Film Society Free Summer Film Series continues this weekend at the beautiful Libbey Bowl in Ojai. The series has shown some well-known and hidden gems throughout the summer. This weekend, the film 'Speak' is the star – "Ambitious teen orators hone their craft, vying for glory in a prestigious global speech contest."

Moorpark College is hosting The 4th Annual Nathaniel’s Hope Make ‘m Smile event, where individuals of all ages, all abilities can join in on the fun. The event will feature animals from the college's teaching zoo, along with great games, activities, food, and more! If you're looking for another family friendly event that will keep you out of the rain, the Ojai Library is hosting a DIY Piñata party! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and take home your own piñata.

Sunday morning, the Channel Islands Harbor will be home to the 34th Annual British Car Club Show! Grab a warm cup of coffee or tea and take a stroll through beautifully maintained classics, from vintage MGs and Austins to sleek Jaguars and, of course, plenty of Triumphs.

Sports Happenings:

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Dos Pueblos High School @ Ventura High School

The Ventura High School Cougars play the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Rio Mesa High School @ Oxnard High School

The Oxnard High School Yellow Jackets play the Rio Mesa High School Spartans on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Agoura High School @ Buena High School

The Buena High School Bulldogs play the Agoura High School Chargers on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Friday Night Football 🏈 – Oak Hills High School @ St. Bonaventure

The Saint Bonaventure High School Seraphs play the Oak Hills High School Bulldogs on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Women's Soccer ⚽️ – Bakersfield College @ Ventura College

The Ventura College Pirates play the Bakersfield College Renegade Knights on Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 5:30pm

