2025 Avocado Festival Poster Unveiled in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – During last night's Farmer's Market in Carpinteria, the official poster for the 39th Annual California Avocado Festival was revealed!

Designed by local artist, Scott Anderson, the poster displays a perfectly-ripe avocado enjoying what looks like an absolutely perfect day on the Central Coast.

For its 39th year, the festival received an impressive bunch of poster entries, from kids to seasoned artists, they said the creativity this year was incredible.

The 39th California Avocado Festival takes place from October 3rd - 5th in Carpinteria, spreading nothing but Peace, Love, and Guacamole. Attendees can look forward to taste-tasting all kinds of avocado-themed treats such as avocado ice cream, avocado beer, and much more!

