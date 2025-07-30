Skip to Content
The Fund for Santa Barbara holds Milestone Grant Award Celebration in Solvang

The Fund for Santa Barbara celebrates milestone year in Solvang
Jarrod Zinn
The Fund for Santa Barbara celebrates milestone year in Solvang
By
Published 5:18 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. - In the reception area behind the Corque Hotel in Solvang, a crowd gathered Wednesday night for a special grant awards celebration.

Though it happens every year, this celebration is special because it's The Fund for Santa Barbara's largest grant cycle in their 45 years of operation.

Recipients are awarded the Fund's 'Movement Building Grants,' as well as this year's featured Racial Equity Grants.

A cocktail hour in the outdoor reception area of the Corque Hotel was followed by a presentation of various stories reflecting the Fund's mission.

Jarrod Zinn

