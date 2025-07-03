Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Projects Hundreds at July 4th Celebration in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local veterans group is preparing for their July 4th celebration featuring The Prime Time Band in Santa Barbara.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is projecting hundreds of community members will celebrate with them on Friday for Independence Day.

This is a free, family-friendly concert featuring from patriotic favorites like Band of Brothers and Top Gun— as well as fan-favorite selections from Wicked, How to Train Your Dragon, The Magnificent Seven, and classic patriotic sing-alongs.

The celebration is happening on Friday, July 4th at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

