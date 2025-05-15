Summer is Right Around the Corner! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Summer is right around the corner, and Central Coast is taking full advantage of the warmer weather! You should join in. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Photo: Old Spanish Days

Jack White "No Name" Tour ~ Thursday, May 15th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Bowl

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 The Santa Barbara Bowl is starting off the summer right with their summer concert series. Former White Stripes musician, Jack White, is the taking the stage this weekend, with special guests Pancho and the Wizards! Learn more here.

La Primavera 2025 ~ Saturday, May 17th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum

⏰ 5:30pm - 10:00pm

🪩 Join Old Spanish Days as this year's El Presidente, Fritz Olenberger, unveils the 2025 Fiesta poster and pin! Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta will do their first dances of the year as guests enjoy dinner. This event officially kicks off the Fiesta season, so don't miss out! Learn more here.

Fix-it Fair ~ Saturday, May 17th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Public Library

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 Reuse and repair your old clothing, jewelry, bikes and more at this fix-it fair! Local volunteers will be available for repairs for your broken or worn items. Learn about refillable bulk products from Sunkissed Pantry, swap plants with Idyll Mercantile, and participate in a community dye bath. Learn more here.

Bonsai Exhibition ~ May 17th - 18th in Montecito

📍Montecito Union School District

⏰ 10:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 Come view centuries old, skillfully crafted bonsai trees on display this weekend. Take home your own bonsai tree or bring in your own to the bonsai clinic! Sign up for the perfect beginner package - $20 for a tree, a class and a half year membership to the club! Learn more here.

The Good Good Show ~ Saturday, May 17th in Santa Barbara

📍Night Lizard Brewing Co.

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 It's time for another Good Good Show! This stand-up comedy show features the hottest comedians working today that you’ve seen or heard on Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. The lineup this week includes Brian Jacobovitz, Shane Bianchi, Aparna Nancherla, and Julie Wedmann. Learn more here.

Ellwood Mesa 20th Anniversary ~ Saturday, May 17th in Goleta

📍Ellwood Mesa Sperling Open Space

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 It's been 20 years since the community came together to help save the Ellwood Mesa. The space is now an environmental sanctuary for monarch butterflies, native wildlife, and all who love to explore the trails. Join in on this family, friendly event with activities, music, history, and more. Learn more here.

Bird Fest! ~ Saturday, May 17th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Botanical Garden

⏰ 10:30am - 12:30pm

🪩 Birds are the center of attention this weekend at the botanical garden! Grab your binoculars and go on a bird safari to see the native birds in our area, and learn to make a natural bird feeder! This event is free with admission. Learn more here.

Buellton Family Wellness Day ~ Saturday, May 17th in Buellton

📍151 Sycamore Dr

⏰ 11:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This is a great opportunity for the whole family to learn about overall wellness. There will be free workshops and booths to learn more. Free food, raffle items, t-shirts, and handouts will be given to attendees. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: City of Paso Robles

Blueberry Festival at SLO Ranch ~ Saturday, May 17th in San Luis Obispo

📍SLO Ranch Farms & Marketplace

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 Join SLO Ranch Farms at their first ever Blueberry Festival! The outdoor marketplace will host an all-day event with live music, a petting zoo, line dancing, local vendors, and of course – blueberry-themed specials. Break out your cowboy boots and come party at the ranch. Learn more here.

Toy-Anime-Comic Con ~ May 17th - 18th in San Luis Obispo

📍San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This local convention is heaven for any collector or anime/superhero fan. You can find collectable cards and comics, and come dressed in your best cosplay for a chance to win some prizes. Voice actress Lia Sargent will be attendance to meet with fans! Learn more here.

Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival ~ Sunday, May 18th in San Luis Obispo

📍Mitchell Park

⏰ 12:00pm - 3:00pm

🪩 This celebration of Jewish heritage will take place this weekend, and attendees can expect to see efforts from over 20 organizations. Enjoy kosher food trucks, local artisans, and much more. The family can practice their Hebrew at their speaking booth and making their own pickles! Learn more here.

Paso Wine Fest ~ May 15th - 18th in Paso Robles

📍Check Event Calendar for Locations

⏰ Check Event Calendar for Times

🪩 What a better place to enjoy fine wineries, than the notable Paso Robles Wine Country. Get immersed in the world of wine with dinners, seminars, and food and wine tastings. Tastings featuring 100+ wineries, you don’t want to miss this once-a-year experience. Learn more here.

Public Works Night at the SLO Farmers' Market ~ Thursday, May 15th in San Luis Obispo

📍Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

⏰ 6:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 Various law enforcement officers and departments will be at this week's farmer's market. The public can ask officers questions, engage in interactive demonstrations, test out equipment and vehicles, and more! Learn more here.

Grover Beach Bike Parade ~ Saturday, May 17th in Grover Beach

📍Grover Beach City Hall

⏰ 10:30am - 12:30pm

🪩 As part of National Bike Month, Grover Beach is hosting a bike parade, encouraging folks to dust off the old bikes! All ages are welcome for a fun, and easy ride through the city of Grover Beach. The ride will end at Sixteenth Street Park, right in time for the Strawberry Festival! Learn more here.

Strawberries Through Grover Beach Festival ~ Saturday, May 17th in Grover Beach

📍Sixteenth Street Park

⏰ 11:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 This local festival centers around the Central Coast's most stand out crops! Local vendors will be selling strawberry-themed foods and treats, and a lineup of other food trucks is also scheduled. Live music will play all day from an array of artists and genres! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Pollinator Palooza ~ Saturday, May 17th in Ventura

📍 Barranca Vista Park

⏰ 10:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 This is a great free event where the whole family can learn about all kinds of pollinators including, bees, butterflies, and more. Meet with environmental experts about the importance of pollinators and how to keep them flourishing. Learn more here.

California Strawberry Festival ~ May 17th - 18th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 10:00am - 6:30pm

🪩 This community favorite festival is one you won't want to miss. The California Strawberry Festival is head right in our backyards and brings vendors, families, and organizations from all over the state! Dig into strawberry-themed treats, view arts & crafts, enjoy live entertainment, and so much more. Learn more here.

Silent Reading with Cats ~ Saturday, May 17th in Ventura

📍Cassie's Cats

⏰ 6:30pm - 7:30pm

🪩 Truly nothing better than a good book and kitty cat by your side. Cassie's Cats is hosting an evening of silent reading where guests can relax with a good book surrounded by cats! Check in just before 6:30pm, silent reading from 6:30-7pm, and mingling time from 7-7:30pm. Learn more here.

Rebozo Festival ~ Sunday, May 18th in Camarillo

📍Camarillo Ranch

⏰ 11:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 This annual event acts as both a fundraising event and a celebration of Mexican culture. The colorful Mexican shawl (rebozo) acts as the theme, and the event hosts Ventura County non-profit organizations. The festival will have a rebozo fashion show, silent auctions, unique gifts at "La Tiendita", Mariachi, and more. Learn more here.

May Flowers Harvest Market ~ Sunday, May 18th in Santa Paula

📍 McKevett Park

⏰ 11:00 - 4:00pm

🪩 April Showers brought in the May Flowers! Over 40 vendors will be at McKevett Park selling flowers for guests to take home this Spring. Guests can also look forward to food trucks and fun activities. Learn more here.