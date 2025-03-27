Spring has Sprung! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Spring is here and its calling our name! There are loads of educational and fundraising events to help out the community. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Soil Trivia Night ~ Thursday, March 27th in Santa Barbara

📍Night Lizard Brewing Company

⏰ 6:30pm

🪩 Learn more about the earth over a cold beer at Night Lizard's soil trivia night! You can even bring your own soil from your garden and experts will tell you the incredible microbial life that helps keep your soil healthy and thriving. Learn more here.

Trapeze Show and Canned Food Drive ~ Saturday, March 29th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 Come out to help Unity Shoppe break the record for World's Largest Canned Food Pyramid! Bring in your own cans, and enjoy free tacos and a chance to fly around on the trapeze. Unity Shoppe's canned food drive will be hosted through the end of March at yellow collection boxes around town. Learn more here.

Los Tranquilos Mini Concert ~ Saturday, March 29th in Santa Barbara

📍Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

⏰ 3:00pm - 7:00pm

🪩 The museum is hosting their first mini-concert featuring Los Tranquilos. Based out of Nipomo, California, the band plays historical grooves with sounds heavily inspired by 60s/70s romanticas/soul psychedelia from México and all Latin America. Learn more here.

The Recycled Show 2025: A No Waste Art Exhibit ~ March 29th & 30th in Santa Barbara

📍Community Arts Workshop

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 This exhibit showcases 12 artists and the work they created with recycled materials – starting the conversation on important environmental issues such as climate change, species extinction, fast fashion, the pollinator crisis, wildfires, tech waste, landfill waste, ocean plastics, deforestation etc. Learn more here.

Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls support Direct Relief ~ Thursday, March 27th in Santa Barbara

📍SoHo Music Club

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Acclaimed pianist Pete Muller and his band The Kindred Souls with take the stage at SoHo Music Club. All proceeds from the concert will benefit Direct Relief to provide emergency relief, critical healthcare, and essential medicines to those who need it most. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Cowboy Day Camp ~ Sunday, March 30th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 The museum is hosting a western themed day where kids can do crafts, visits exhibits, and learn from a real cowboy! They even get to take home a cowboy hat. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

SLO Meditative Music Festival ~ Sunday March 30th in San Luis Obispo

📍United Methodist Church

⏰ 3:00pm - 5:00pm

🪩 Its the first weekend of the SLO Meditative Music Festival, and the community is invited to join in on this unique opportunity to find calmness and clarity. The festival will host artists from around the globe to provide a space for deep listening, relaxation, and introspection. Learn more here.



Spring Break Science Camp ~ March 24th - 28th in Avila Beach

📍Central Coast Aquarium

⏰ 9:00am - 12:30pm

🪩 Keep the kids busy during Spring Break at this marine science camp where they can learn about everything under the ocean! Labs, activities, games, crafts, up-close animal encounters, and daily beach time is included the camp, and everyday is something new! Learn more here.

Central Coast Star Party ~ Saturday, March 29th in Santa Margarita

📍Santa Margarita Lake Park (Parking Lot of the marina and boat launch)

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 The Central Coast Astronomical Society is hosting a night of stargazing. Enjoy the night sky out the lake with state-of-the-art telescopes. You can enter the park free of charge, and the society recommends arriving before dark to secure your spot. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

4th Annual Barn Sale ~ March 28th - 30th in Simi Valley

📍Strathearn Historical Park and Museum

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 Find vintage and antique treasures to take home at this barn sale! The sale will be last all weekend - on Sunday, March 30th most items are 50% or best offer. Proceeds from the sale will be used to renovate Printz/Powell Colony House. Learn more here.

Cabaret LIVE ~ Through March 30th in Thousand Oaks

📍Bank of America Performing Art Center

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 This beloved theater classic is coming to a nearby stage. Witness the glamour of the Kit Kat Club in 1930s Berlin, Germany, and hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Learn more here.

Leo Gonzalez LIVE ~ Sunday, March 30th in Oxnard

📍Oxnard Levity Live

⏰ 6:00pm | 8:15pm

🪩 Leo Gonzalez is not just a comedian, but also a talented writer, actor, and content creator who risen to stardom in recent years. His relatable impressions and sharp timing in his performances have earned him appearances at award shows and red carpets. Learn more here.

Sunset Groove Fest ~ Saturday, March 29th in Ventura

📍Portside Ventura Harbor

⏰ 4:30pm - 8:30pm

🪩 Come out this weekend and get lost in some live reggae music at the Ventura Harbor. The evening will feature a beer garden, food, vendor market, a free photo booth, and much more! Learn more here.



Native Plant Sale ~ Saturday, March 30th in Ventura

📍Channel Islands Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00am - 1:00pm

🪩 Transform your garden this Spring with plants that are native to the Central Coast! Plants start at $6 and there will be plant experts there with help with all your gardening needs. Learn more here.

The Gothic Market ~ March 29th - 30th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 12:00pm | 5:00pm

🪩 Inspired by pop-culture and cult-classics, Grimoire's Gothic Market showcases everything witchcraft, Halloween, horror, tarot, folklore, renaissance, couture, supernatural, and strange. Check out local vendors and pick a little gift for the goth lover in your life. Learn more here.

3rd Annual Día de Los Niños ~ Saturday, March 29th in Camarillo

📍CSU Channel Islands (North Quad)

⏰ 9:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Families are invited to CSUCI for their annual Día de los Niños! Perfect for children up to 8-years-old, various stations will be designed for a different aspect of learning, such as music and dance; art; literacy or science, technology engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Learn more here.