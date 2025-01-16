Holiday Weekend means More Time for Community Fun! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

It's a long weekend for most, so take advantage of the time to enjoy some community events for this special weekend. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

NewsChannel's 7th Annual MLK Day Blood Drive ~ Monday, January 20th

📍Elk Lodge Locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, & Santa Barbara

⏰ 9:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Vitalant is partnering with your NewsChannel to host Day of Service Blood Drives in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. All donors who come to give blood will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards! Learn more here.

Eternal Flame "Walk with Us" Silent March ~ Thursday, January 16th in Santa Barbara

📍Chem Building Lawn at UC Santa Barbara

⏰ 12:00pm - 3:00pm

🪩 The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara and Alpha Phi Fraternity Mu Kappa Chapter is hosting a Silent March in honor of MLK Day. The group will meet at UCSB'S Eternal Flame to start off a series of events celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Learn more here.

18th Annual Holiday Celebration for Martin Luther King, Jr ~ Monday, January 20th in Santa Barbara

📍Celebrations will begin at De La Guerra Plaza

⏰ 9:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Santa Barbara's Annual MLK Celebration has a new theme this year: "Everyone has the power for greatness—not for fame, because greatness is determined by service." The march will begin in the De La Guerra Plaza and will finish at the Arlington Theatre. Local officials Gregg Hart and Laura Capps are set to make an appearance. Learn more here.

Prince Again: A Tribute to Prince ~ Saturday, January 18th in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 Grab your “Raspberry Beret” and get ready to party! Prince Again will pay homage to the icon, audiences are guaranteed to be on their feet from start to finish. Learn more here.

Underwater Parks Day Festival ~ Saturday, January 18th in Santa Barbara

📍Museum and Sea Center

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Underwater Parks Day celebrates Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), or “underwater parks,” that preserve the biodiversity and abundance of ocean life in our coastal waters. Kids can enjoy storytime and sea-related activities! Learn more here.

Mozart Marathon ~ January 18th - 19th in Santa Barbara

📍The Granada Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm | 3:00pm

🪩 A weekend of Mozart awaits you! The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform two different concerts with eight different Mozart masterpieces. Including the iconic, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Learn more here.

Seaside Sock Skating ~ Through January 20th in Santa Barbara

📍MOXI Museum

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 No skates required at the MOXI 'ice' rink. Kids and adults to kick off their shoes to enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice, without the chill. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Martin Luther King Jr Day of Celebration and March ~ Monday, January 20th in Lompoc

📍Dick Dewees Center

⏰ 11:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the committee of Lompoc is hosting a march for the community. The march will begin at Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church and conclude at the Dick Dewees Center where more celebrations will take place. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration ~ Monday, January 20th in Paso Robles

📍March starts at Robbins Field | Celebrations start at City Park Gazebo

⏰ March @ 12:00pm | Celebrations @ 1:00pm

🪩 In collaboration with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, the City of Paso Robles is celebrating the late Martin Luther King Jr. There will be a march from Robbins Field ending at City Park where there will be music, dance performances, essay and art contests, and keynote speakers. Learn more here.

2025 SLO Cal Open ~ January 20th - 26th in Pismo Beach

📍Pismo Beach Pier

⏰ 7:30am - 3:00pm

🪩 Men and Women from across the state will come to Pismo Beach for a week-long surfing competition. Registration is currently still available but filling up fast! Learn more here.

Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival ~ January 16th - 20th in Morro Bay

📍Morro Bay Community Center

⏰ Check Event Schedule for times and activities

🪩 The Morro Bay Bird Festival has attracted bird enthusiasts from around the country for 28 years now. There are lots of events and activities for attendees to see the more than 200 species of birds spotted during the festival. Learn more here.

Coppelia - Full Length Ballet ~ January 18th - 19th in San Luis Obispo

📍Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

⏰ 7:00pm | 2:00pm

🪩 Coppelia is a comic ballet that tells the story of a life-sized doll caught in a love triangle. It considered one of the greatest ballets and is beloved in the ballet world. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Photo: The Ventura County Star

Ventura County's 39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration ~ Monday, January 20th in Oxnard

📍Plaza Park to Oxnard Performing Arts Center

⏰ 8:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 The community is invited to a Freedom March in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK Committee of Ventura County will not only celebrate his life with the march, but an observance program will take place afterwards with keynote speaker: James Joyce III. Learn more here.

Vietnamese New Year Festival 2025 ~ Sunday, January 19th in Ventura

📍Ventura County Fairgrounds

⏰ 10:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 Celebrate the year of the snake at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The celebration will include a live Lion Dance and music, performances, traditional Vietnamese food, and firecrackers and magic shows! The event is free and open to all ages. Learn more here.

Movie Night Under the Stars - Barbie ~ Friday, January 17th in Ventura

📍Portside Ventura Harbor

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 It doesn't get better than watching Barbie underneath the stars! Grab your blanket and chairs for a fun time of movie magic. Snacks and drinks will be available from the Harbor Mart and Kofi Bar. Learn more here.