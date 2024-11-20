MOXI Museum unveils Event Schedule for the Holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The holiday schedule at the MOXI Museum is full of events and activities for kids of all ages!

Starting today, Sock Skating reopens on the MOXI's rooftop and is included with museum admission. It's an innovative exhibit that allows kids to kick off their shoes and slide around on a specialty tile reminiscent of ice, but without the chill. The rink will remain open up until January 20th.

The museum is will be closed on Nov. 28th in observation of Thanksgiving, however, the days afterwards leading up to the New Year will be full of fun.

MOXI Museum shared a list of events in a press release: