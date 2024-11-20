MOXI Museum unveils Event Schedule for the Holidays
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The holiday schedule at the MOXI Museum is full of events and activities for kids of all ages!
Starting today, Sock Skating reopens on the MOXI's rooftop and is included with museum admission. It's an innovative exhibit that allows kids to kick off their shoes and slide around on a specialty tile reminiscent of ice, but without the chill. The rink will remain open up until January 20th.
The museum is will be closed on Nov. 28th in observation of Thanksgiving, however, the days afterwards leading up to the New Year will be full of fun.
MOXI Museum shared a list of events in a press release:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Monday, January 20, 2025
Enjoy frictionless fun at MOXI's seasonal rooftop sock skating rink. Kids of all ages can slide across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice, without the chill. Sock skating is included with museum admission. Don’t forget your socks!
Reimagined Light Track Opens
Wednesday, November 27
MOXI’s Light Track is getting a glow-up! This brand-new permanent exhibit track features new and refreshed exhibits that explore light, color, and shadows. Stay tuned for more details.
Candy Lab: Fall Break Camp (Grades 2-3)
Monday, November 25 - Wednesday, November 27
From testing candies' taste and structural integrity to manipulating their states of matter, campers can explore edible sweets in a deliciously educational experience. This camp has reached capacity.
Thanksgiving Closure
Thursday, November 28
The museum will be closed for general admission on Thursday, November 28, and will reopen for normal business hours on Friday, November 29.
Friday, November 29 – Tuesday, December 3
Discover five days of wonderful savings at MOXI's Museum Store! From Black Friday through Giving Tuesday, enjoy deals on quality, eco-friendly gifts, including books, games, and puzzles. Visit and take advantage of 25% off the entire store. From fun STEAM toys to MOXI merch and books, MOXI's Museum Store offers plenty of ways to help you gift thoughtfully. All Museum Store purchases support MOXI’s STEAM education programs.
Thanksgiving Member Early Admission
Saturday, November 30, 9 - 10 AM
Members can bring up to four additional friends or family members to make holiday memories together.
Friday, December 6, 5:30 - 8 PM
Why should kids have all the fun? It’s time for the grown-ups to kick off their shoes, try the sock skating rink, and enjoy an adult beverage. Beer sponsored by Validation Ale.
+ Tickets on sale now. Non-Members: $18 | Members FREE
+ Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. All guests must be 21+.
Saturday, December 14, 8:30 – 10 AM
Enjoy holiday treats, activities, face painting, and more winter fun throughout the museum.
Castle Quest: Winter Break Camp (Grades 1-2)
Monday, December 16 - Friday, December 20
Help restore harmony and rebuild a fantasy land by taming mystical creatures, learning the science of sorcery and chemistry of potions, and engineering machines and a castle to restore the land of MOXI. This camp has reached capacity.
Holiday Closure
Tuesday, December 24 – Wednesday, December 25
The museum will reopen Thursday, December 26, for normal business hours.
Tuesday, December 31, 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
MOXI will ring in the new year on Tuesday, December 31, with a special Noon Year's Eve celebration for party animals of all ages. Enjoy a museum-wide celebration throughout MOXI’s interactive exhibits (including the newly reimagined Light Track). Don’t miss activities and a lively countdown to 2025 with games, noisemakers, and a rooftop dance party.
Ticket presale begins Friday, November 15 for MOXI Members and Tuesday, November 19 for the general public, and we expect tickets to go faster than falling confetti! Learn more about Memberships and get on the member presale list.
The museum will be closed for general admission on December 31, and reopen on Monday, January 1 for normal business hours.