Upcoming 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive to help restock low supplies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - News Channel 3-12, along with Vitalant, are aiming to boost critically low blood supplies during the upcoming MLK Day of Service Blood Drive.

The event is co-sponsored by News Channel 3-12 and Vitalant and is set for Monday, Jan. 21, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now in its seventh year, the blood drive will have a little bit of a different look than in previous years.

Unlike in the past, when the drive took place at Vitalant blood centers, this year all of the collections will happen at Elks Lodge locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara.

As always, the blood drive is scheduled at a time when blood supply levels typically fall to low levels due to a reduced amount of donations taking place during the holiday season.

Vitalant points out that one donation of blood may save up to three lives, highlighting the impact donors have on the community.

Anyone who is eligible to donate is encouraged to take part in the drive and all blood types are needed.

To learn more about the 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, and to schedule an appointment, click here.