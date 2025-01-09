Easy-going and Educational Events to finish out the Week; Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Here at KEYT, our hearts and thoughts go out to those affected by the wildfires. We hope that you make time for a little bit of fun this weekend. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Star Party at the Museum ~ Saturday, January 11th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | Palmer Observatory

⏰ 7:00pm - 10:00pm

🪩 The Palmer Observatory will open its roof to reveal the beautiful night sky. Visitors can views stars and the moon using a state-of-the art 20-inch telescope. Staff and members from the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will be there to provide tips and tricks. Learn more here.

Broadway Presents "Mean Girls" ~ January 8th & 9th in Santa Barbara

📍The Granada Theatre

⏰ Shows begins at 7:30pm

🪩 Tina Fey's hilarious 2004 film, Mean Girls, is coming to a stage near you. Composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholoaw (The Book of Mormon) put together the show. Learn more here.



Zoolights ~ November 13 – January 12th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 4:30pm - 8:30pm

🪩 The whole family is invited to enjoy a brilliant lantern display of wildlife and the holiday season. Thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns light up the night with more than 50,000 LED lights. Learn more here.

Fightclub ~ January 10th & 11th in Santa Barbara

📍SBIFF Film Center

⏰ 9:00pm

🪩 Showing in 4K Restoration, David Fincher's notorious Fightclub is showing for two nights only at the SBIFF Film Center. Classic films are shown every Friday and Saturday. Learn more here.

The Good Good Show ~ Saturday, January 11th in Santa Barbara

📍Night Lizard Brewing Co.

⏰ 7:30pm - 9:00pm

🪩 The Good Good Show showcases comedians you might have seen on Comedy Central, Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, Jimmy Kimmel, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, SiriusXM and more. Comedians featured this weekend include Kyle Ayers, Ever Mainard, Julie Weidmann, John Taylor and Solange Castro. Learn more here.

Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concert ~ Saturday, January 11th in Santa Barbara

📍St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church

⏰ 7:00pm - 10:00pm

🪩 The Santa Barbara Music Club will be performing, Wisperfall, alongside a performance by Ballet Santa Barbara. Wisperfall, a combination of the four seasons, will feature performance from the Oboe and Piano. Learn more here.

Seaside Sock Skating ~ Through January 20th in Santa Barbara

📍MOXI Museum

⏰ 10:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 No skates required at the MOXI 'ice' rink. Kids and adults to kick off their shoes to enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice, without the chill. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

"Music At The Library" 11th Annual Youth Showcase ~ Saturday, January 11th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Public Library | Shepard Hall

⏰ 3:00pm

🪩 Future musicians showcase their talent in educational concerts and events for the community. The Santa Maria Philharmonic's Youth Showcase will perform classical music for anyone who'd like to attend. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Lunar New Year at the Palm Theatre ~ Every Weekend in January in San Luis Obispo

📍Palm Theatre

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 SLO's Palm Theatre is celebrating the Lunar New Year with special showings! The Theatre will show a new movie every weekend that showcases Asian directors and actors. Learn more here.

Junk in your Truck Vintage Market ~ Saturday, January 11th in Atascadero

📍The Hope Chest Emporium

⏰ 9:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 The market is a great opportunity to make some extra cash from your unwanted items. You can reserve a vendor's spot for only $25, or come shop for some vintage items. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Food Truck Friday ~ Friday, January 10th in Santa Paula

📍McKevett Park

⏰ 5:00pm - 9:00pm

🪩 Local vendors will join in McKevett Park, where residents can enjoy delicious eats and drinks. It's an afternoon full of good vibes and yummy food. Learn more here.

Learnmore Jonasi LIVE ~ January 10th - 12th in Oxnard

📍Levity Live

⏰ Various Showtimes

🪩 Learnmore Jonsai is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and actor whose jokes have won him awards at various theatres, festivals, and comedy clubs. Jonasi also starred on America's Got Talent where he advanced directly to the live show. Learn more here.

MLK Freedom and Unity Weekend ~ January 11th -12th in Oxnard

📍Oxnard PAL Teen Center

⏰ 9:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 Come celebrate a weekend honoring unity at the 3rd Annual MLK Weekend. This intergenerational event will bring together hundreds of young people, families, and community leaders for a weekend of inspiration, connection, and empowerment. Learn more here.

"Mufasa" Special Needs Screening ~ Saturday, January 11th in Simi Valley

📍Studio Movie Grill in Simi Valley

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 Special Needs Screenings are shown on select Saturdays at 11:00am at all SMG locations. Special Needs Screenings present movies with the lights up, the volume low, and moving around, talking, and even dancing in the aisles is welcome. Learn more here.

Broadway presents "Mean Girls" ~ January 10th - 12th in Thousand Oaks

📍Fred Kavli Theater

⏰ Various Performance Times

🪩 Tina Fey's hilarious 2004 film, Mean Girls, is coming to a stage near you. Composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholoaw (The Book of Mormon) put together the show. Learn more here.