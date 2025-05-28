California changes high school track and field championship rules amid Trump threats over trans athletes

By Ashley Zavala

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — As California continues to face threats from President Donald Trump’s administration over state policies allowing trans athletes in girls’ sports, the state organization that oversees high school sports announced a change that aims to ensure girls are not displaced from winning a medal.

The California Interscholastic Federation on Tuesday announced a new pilot entry process for the upcoming Track and Field Championships, allowing a “biological female” student-athlete to compete who may have otherwise been displaced from gaining entry to the competition by a trans athlete.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” CIF said in a statement. “The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office clarified that the CIF’s pilot policy also means events at the Track and Field Championships on May 30-31 in Clovis will score separately for transgender students. So there could now be three first place winners in the Long Jump competition, for example: One biological boy, one trans athlete, and one biological girl.

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness,” said Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom. “The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

The change was announced hours after Trump on his Truth Social threatened to withhold “large scale funding” from California if the state continued to allow trans athletes to compete in girls and women’s sports. He appeared to cite the case of a transgender track and field competitor in Southern California but did not name the student-athlete.

Trump said he would order local authorities to “not allow the transitioned person to compete,” in the upcoming Track and Field Championships.

A source close to the situation told KCRA 3 CIF had informed the governor of the change weeks ago, before the president’s social media post.

“It’s incredibly weak. We’re angry,” said Republican Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, who wrote a bill this year that would have no longer allowed trans athletes to compete in girls high school sports. “We’re pissed at this. How every day that goes by, no one is protecting our girls. This is inexcusable and we need to have something done. Governor Newsom needs to pick a side, do something, do the right thing.”

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment on the changes.

A spokesperson for the governor did not comment when asked to reply to the latest threat from the president to slash money over the issue. Newsom last month told reporters he would reply to a letter from the Department of Education that demanded he make clear what the state’s policies are for trans athletes in girls and women’s sports. It’s not clear if the governor sent a reply.

KCRA 3 also reached out to California’s legislative leaders, Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. Neither had commented as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Trump is now targeting California just like he targeted Maine: Threatening to withhold federal funds if California doesn’t follow his illegal edicts targeting transgender people,” said State Sen. Scott Wiener, the leader of the Senate’s Budget Committee and long-time LGBTQ rights advocate.

“California law protects trans people. That won’t change. Maine won in court. So will California. There’s only one answer to a bully: No. As Maine Governor Janet Mills said, ‘See you in court,'” he said.

Wiener told KCRA 3 later Tuesday afternoon that he wanted to review the CIF rules before commenting.

