The Lion of Lenox Lives On: Honoring Congressman Charles B. Rangel, A Harlem Legend and American Trailblazer

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 27, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a nation shaped by visionaries who dared to fight for equity, opportunity, and dignity, few roared louder or stood taller than Congressman Charles B. Rangel — the indomitable “Lion of Lenox Avenue.” On Monday, May 26, 2025, America bid farewell to one of its most fearless champions of justice, civil rights, and progressive leadership. He was 94.

A towering figure in American politics and Harlem royalty by every measure, Rangel’s name was synonymous with resilience, service, and an unwavering belief in the promise of democracy — particularly for the voiceless and marginalized.

From Battlefield to Capitol Hill

Born in Harlem on June 11, 1930, Charlie Rangel’s early life was marked by hardship. The child of a broken home who dropped out of high school, he went on to earn the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor for heroism during the Korean War. A battlefield survivor turned GI Bill success story, Rangel used that second chance to earn a law degree and, ultimately, a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — where he would serve with distinction for 46 years.

Founding Father of the Congressional Black Caucus

When Rangel entered Congress in 1971, America was still wrestling with the aftermath of the Civil Rights Movement. A visionary and founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rangel coalesced a new era of Black leadership determined to challenge systemic racism, legislate justice, and expand opportunity. And expand it he did — through transformative initiatives like the Federal Empowerment Zone, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, and the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.

A Harlem Hero with a Nation-Sized Impact

“Congressman Rangel was a longtime friend of the National Urban League and a true champion for civil rights and equal opportunity,” said Marc Morial, National Urban League President and CEO. “He inspired a generation of activists and advocates, and his legacy lives on through them.”

Rangel didn’t just represent Harlem — he embodied it. As the last surviving member of Harlem’s famed “Gang of Four,” alongside David Dinkins, Percy Sutton, and Basil Paterson, Rangel was part of a political dynasty that empowered generations of Black leaders and fortified Harlem’s cultural and civic renaissance.

A Legacy with a Complicated Chapter

Even lions stumble. Rangel’s illustrious career was not without controversy. A 2010 House censure related to ethics violations offered a complex footnote to a story otherwise defined by service. But in true Rangel fashion, he confronted the storm head-on, accepted responsibility, and never stopped fighting for his community.

Revered and Remembered

Senator Chuck Schumer praised him as “a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.” Congressman Hakeem Jeffries called him “a phenomenal patriot, hero, and transformational force of nature.”

From Harlem to Houston, from Washington to Watts, Rangel’s impact echoes across city halls, community centers, and college campuses — including the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative at City College of New York, designed to train the next generation of workers rebuilding America.

A Torch Passed, A Legacy Lit

As Rev. Al Sharpton put it, “It is on us now to pick up the torch Charlie Rangel carried for decades — to fight for our communities, advance along the road of justice, and uplift ourselves.”

To the readers of Houston Style Magazine, may we honor Congressman Charles B. Rangel not with silence but with action. Let us tell his story, teach his legacy, and strive toward the future he spent a lifetime making possible.

May he forever rest in power.

