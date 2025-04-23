102-year-old Cleveland Heights man wins Webby Award for ‘Best of Internet’

By Kaylee Olivas

Ohio (WEWS) — Dr. Howard Tucker, a 102-year-old doctor and veteran, has won a Webby award for ‘Best of Internet.’

A documentary titled “What’s Next?” detailing Tucker’s life was released in April 2024.

Tucker’s grandson, Austin, is a producer on the film. He said he was chatting with a friend of his, Taylor Taglianetti, about some of his grandfather’s tales. Taglianetti is the director of the film.

The flick was initially going to be a short film, but then it quickly turned into a long-form feature.

“It chronicles a year in his life as he confronts aging and continues to be a lifelong learner and take on medicine at his age,” Austin shared with me last week.

Additionally, Tucker and his grandson are all over social media. They currently trend with more than 100,000 followers and more than four million likes on TikTok. He’s also very active on Instagram and Facebook.

“It’s crazy. It was insane. A video, in an hour, hit 600,000 views and then it was a couple million — I’m like, is this normal?” Austin said. “We started filming more content with him, more funny trends, but also him sharing snippets and tips and tricks on what he’s learned over his century long life, and what he’s seen change in terms of medicine, and what he’s learned as a doctor.”

The documentary, along with Tucker’s social media presence, was nominated for a Webby award.

The Webby was established in 1996 as a way to honor Internet sensations.

The Tucker family received notice of their nomination on April 1.

“102 years old and finally, I get nominated for the Webby. What happens next? I land in the hospital. Either I’m too excited, or the competition is trying to take me out,” Tucker said.

The competition, four other nominees in the ‘Best of Internet’ category, couldn’t keep up, though, as the Tucker family received notification Tuesday morning that they’d won the Webby.

“We were hoping the Webby would be announced at midnight, so we stayed up. I told grandpa that he might not want to stay up, but I think he actually did stay up til’ midnight. Unfortunately, the news was not out at midnight. A family friend called us at six in the morning and told us that we’d gotten the Webby award, which was very exciting,” Austin told us on Tuesday.

Tucker said he’s feeling very humbled and pleased by the win.

“My ego has inflated. My humility is shattered. I think it’s wonderful. It’s such an impressive reward for me,” Tucker said.

How this family plans to celebrate is quite simple. Tucker said he wants to continue his mission of inspiring not only his family but everyone he crosses paths with.

Austin said more TikTok videos documenting Tucker’s life will also continue. He added that there will be more screenings of the documentary to come in the future.

“Maybe one day we’ll do a podcast,” Austin said. “My grandfather’s message is just one of inspiration. It’s continuing to pursue your passion at any age. I know grandpa likes to say retirement is the enemy of longevity, and I think you can take it beyond just the word retirement. It doesn’t mean you have to continue working at a job, but keeping your mind active and finding something that stimulates you, whether it be volunteering or picking up a new hobby.”

Tucker gives thanks to his parents for the genes of longevity, as he will soon turn 103 years old in July.

“My mother died at 84, but my father lived to 96. My brother is now 99. That’s just the beginning of longevity. That’s only one third. The rest is your responsibility. You do not smoke cigarettes. That’s an abomination. Also, don’t hate. When you hate someone without physically abusing them, it’s more abusing to you. Your heart rate goes more rapidly and your blood pressure goes up,” Tucker explained.

Austin noted there’s a long list of thank yous to hand out, especially to those who voted for Tucker.

“We’re humbled and honored, and so appreciative of everyone’s support, like the entire Cleveland community, all of the social media fans, everyone that took time out of their day to vote or just even send us a message of support,” Austin said. “It means a lot, and it means the world to us. It wasn’t possible without everyone coming together.”

Austin also said the real reason for this win is his grandfather.

“It was all grandpa. He’s seen so much over a century. He’s lived through so much and his mentality to keep going despite what’s in front of you, I think that’s the real inspiring message here. I was just so honored to get to spend a few years filming with you (his grandfather) and getting to learn from you and hearing your stories,” Austin stated.

The dynamic duo will now travel to New York City on May 12 to accept the award.

This win marks a moment in history as Tucker will be the oldest winner to accept a Webby.

Tucker is also a current Guinness World Record holder as the world’s oldest practicing physician.

Jason and Travis Kelce, also natives of Cleveland Heights, secured a Webby win for their podcast, “New Heights,” in the category of Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts).

