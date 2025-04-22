TCSO: Bodies of missing woman and child recovered from floodwaters identified



By Samson Tamijani

BIXBY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said a boat crew from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol located the body of the 7-year-old girl who was swept away in the flood waters along with her mother yesterday near Leonard.

TCSO said she has been identified as Rosa Faraji of Broken Arrow.

The body of a woman, identified as Leila Faraji, was recovered on April 21 after an extensive search from multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the family from Broken Arrow was attempting to visit friends in the area when they took a wrong turn and ended up on a flooded bridge over a creek April 20. As the vehicle flooded, the father was able to get himself and his 10-year-old daughter to safety. But 46-year-old Faraji and their 7-year-old daughter were swept away.

It happened in the afternoon along US-64, east of Leonard.

Citing the dangers of rushing waters at nightfall, authorities said the search for the missing pair would continue after dawn on April 21.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m., a family of four in an SUV attempted to drive across a low water bridge. The car took on water, and the family got out. The father and older daughter made it to shore, but two others, the mother and younger daughter, did not make it across.

A source familiar with the family told 2 News the family was on their way to see a friend who lived down the gravel road just off the highway.

The Wagoner County Sheriff led the investigation with assistance from the Bixby Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wagoner County Emergency Management, and other agencies.

Approximately 100 law enforcement officials participated in the search.

