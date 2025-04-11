‘It’s a long road ahead’: Lexington remembers boy killed, family members injured in explosion

By Isabella Ledonne , Sam Hartle

LEXINGTON, Missouri (KSHB) — The Lexington community spent Thursday mourning the loss of 5-year-old Alistair Lamb, who died in the gas line explosion Wednesday night.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with members of the family Wednesday as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

Jacob Cunningham, Alistair’s father, and 10-year-old Cami Lamb, Alistair’s sister, were both injured in the explosion.

They were rushed to hospitals in the Kansas City area Wednesday night for treatment of their injuries.

The Cunninghams’ home was completely destroyed. But the destruction carried down the block and across the street, as windows shattered from the blast.

The tight-knit community of about 4,500 people is reeling from what happened and coming together to help the family.

“Devastating what happened,” resident Kyle Harrison said.

There’s no other way to describe the massive explosion that critically injured Cami, Jacob and took the life of Alistair.

Jacob’s mother, Catherine Woods, and his aunt, Nicole Gentry-Lovellette, explained that Alistair was a light in their family’s life.

“Funny little character is the best way to describe him,” Lovellette said. “Cami was always looking out for him.”

The family’s life was forever changed on Wednesday night.

“They had come into the house, and when he flipped on the lights, the house exploded,” Lovellette said. “That’s where you get to kick off your boots and relax. It wasn’t safe, and honestly, it wasn’t safe for all those families.”

Unfortunately, this family is no stranger to tragedy.

Woods says Jacob got married on Christmas in 2023, but his wife died two days later. He’s raised Alistair and Cami as a single father ever since.

“They’ve had a year’s worth of tragedy, and now this,” Woods said. “Alistair was going to start kindergarten next year. Last week, he had just learned how to ride a bike. He loved Spiderman, running around, and being our little 5-year-old.”

“Jake was finally able with his tax return to pay off the funeral expenses for Rachel’s death,” Lovellette said. “He finally just got her ashes after all this time.”

The family has their own questions about what happened on Wednesday night and why no one in the neighborhood was notified when emergency crews arrived on the block hours before the explosion.

“There’s safety measures in place that could have avoided it,” Lovellette said. “Maybe at some point there will be some responsibility that comes to light.” ​

Woods told KSHB 41 News her son and granddaughter are in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

But there are wounds that will take longer to heal.

“They have no car, they have no house, they literally have nothing,” Lovellette said. “We don’t have the money to bury Alistar.”

Lovellette started a GoFundMe for her family’s expenses. In less than a day, nearly $20,000 had been raised.

“It’s a blessing to have a community that is rallying to show support,” Lovellette said. “Jake would have done anything and would do anything to help out a friend in need. He always has. It will be nice to see people pay it forward for him.”

The investigation into the explosion was ongoing throughout the day Thursday and involved local, state and federal officials.

Woods says the Bank Midwest branch in Lexington has also established an account to keep donations for the family.

