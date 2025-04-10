LMPD: Officer involved in crash that killed man on road did not have lights, sirens on

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police Department has released new details about a crash involving an officer on Fern Valley Road that left a man dead.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. April 2 at Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive.

LMPD said that Officer Alyssa Begel was called on a run to assist EMS. While on her way to the scene, she hit a vehicle heading west on Fern Valley Road.

Police said the man, 61-year-old Charles Briscoe, turned in front of Begel. Briscoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, LMPD did not say if Begel had her lights and sirens on. On Wednesday, LMPD confirmed that Begel did not have her lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

She has been placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates the crash.

Police say there will be “a significant” update on the crash Thursday.

Begel has been with the department since 2022.

During her time with LMPD, she has received 22 letters of commendation and three letters of reprimand. One of her reprimands was for an accident that happened in October 2023, where Begel was found at fault. The reprimand did not provide any specifics on the accident.

Her other two reprimands came in November 2023 and January 2025.

