Second woman killed during conjugal visit at Mule Creek State Prison

By Lysée Mitri

Click here for updates on this story

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) — A second woman was killed at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione last year during a conjugal visit with her husband, officials said.

KCRA 3 Investigates first reported that the November death of Stephanie Dowells, 62, during a visit at the prison with David Brinson was determined to be a homicide. The Amador County Coroner said Dowells was strangled.

Now, we are learning that another woman was also slain during a visit with her husband at the same prison a few months before that.

KCRA 3 Investigates spoke with the family of Tania Vanessa Corpuz Thomas.

“We were born and raised in San Francisco. We were raised by our grandparents,” Jeanine Rojo said.

She and Thomas were first cousins.

“We’ve literally been together since birth,” she said.

Rojo said Thomas was a single mother to a 25-year-old son who is now in the Air Force.

“It’s just tragic what happened,” Rojo said.

Her family learned Thomas died on July 1, 2024. She said that Thomas spent more than half her life battling Lupus, but the disease is not what killed her.

“For her to be taken away this way, it’s gut-wrenching,” Rojo said.

The Amador County District Attorney tells KCRA 3 Investigates that Thomas’ husband, 48-year-old Anthony Curry, is charged with her murder.

Thomas’ family said Curry is accused of strangling Thomas during a conjugal visit at Mule Creek State Prison.

Thomas “was found unconscious in a family visiting unit by prison staff called to the scene,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

CDCR also said the Amador County Coroner’s Office determined Thomas’ death was a homicide in December.

Curry was received into CDCR’s custody from Contra Costa County on July 24, 2008.

CDCR said, “He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for attempted second-degree murder with enhancements for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury. He was also sentenced to 13 years for carjacking with enhancements of using a firearm.”

Court records show the attempted murder conviction was a result of the 1999 shooting of his 19-year-old girlfriend at the time.

“He shot a girl in the head and dumped her body. So, he left her body for dead,” Rojo said.

She was found at a remote truck stop in Richmond with a gunshot wound to the head. It left her permanently blind and partially paralyzed, court records state.

“He’s a violent person,” Rojo said.

She said that she had no idea her cousin even had conjugal visits with Curry.

“With that history of severe violence, why are they being allowed to have these visits unsupervised?” Rojo asked.

She decided to go public with her concerns after she saw the story of Dowells’ death in November.

The Amador County Coroner also found that Dowells was strangled at Mule Creek State Prison. It happened during a conjugal visit with her husband, David Brinson, a four-time convicted murderer.

No one has been charged with Dowells’ killing. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the prison’s criminal investigation is still underway.

“I was sick to my stomach, and I was in tears,” Rojo said about learning of Dowells’ death.

Rojo felt that she could no longer stay silent.

“I’m not against conjugal visits. However, you know, there’s already two murders at Mule Creek. What can be done to prevent this from happening again?” Rojo asked. “Maybe put more prison guards out to do more safety checks, anything to save another life.”

The CDCR website shows that inmates cannot have conjugal visits if they’re on Death Row, convicted of sex offenses, going through the reception process upon arrival to a prison or under disciplinary restrictions. It makes no mention of convictions for violent crimes.

CDCR sent the following statement in response to KCRA 3 Investigates’ inquiry about family visits:

“CDCR Family visits are a privilege, and incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria to be approved. Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered. These visits are designed to support positive family connections and successful rehabilitation. For more details on eligibility and the application process, please visit: Types of Visits – Visitation Information.

CDCR follows established procedures regarding family visit security measures, including conducting regular counts during the visits as well as inspections and searches when the need arises. For details on family visit security measures, and related policies, please refer to CDCR’s Department Operations Manual, Chapter Five, Article 42 – Department Operations Manual (DOM).”

KCRA 3 Investigates also reviewed CDCR’s operations manual.

It states inmates have to present themselves for a count at least four times per 24-hour period, and the watch commander can order unscheduled inspections, but the manual also explains that “every effort shall be made to ensure the privacy of the inmate and their visitor(s).”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.