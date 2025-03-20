George Bell, America’s tallest man and former deputy, dies at 67

By WTKR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — George Bell, a former Norfolk sheriff’s deputy who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest man in America at a towering 7-foot-8, has died. He was 67 years old.

Bell was born in 1957 in Portsmouth and was declared the tallest man in America in 2007, but was dethroned by Igor Vovkovinskiy, who edged Bell out by less than half an inch. Bell reclaimed the title when Vovkovinskiy died in 2021.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former deputy George Bell. George was a valued member of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office from December 2000 – May 2014,” reads a statement from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. “He was well known for many things, but for those who worked with him he will be remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Bell played basketball at Morris Brown College and Biola University before a stint with the Harlem Globetrotters. He also appeared in American Horror Story and in AMC’s Freakshow.

Bell passed away at his home in Durham, N.C.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.