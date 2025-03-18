Family honors daughter, pushes for highway safety one year after fatal crash

By Amelia Mugavero

Click here for updates on this story

PARK CITIES, Texas (KTVT) — A year after a devastating head-on crash that killed their 9-year-old daughter, a Park Cities family is turning their grief into action by advocating for improved highway safety.

On March 16, 2024, the Mullens family was returning from a spring break ski trip when a driver lost control and crossed a median on U.S. Highway 287 in Wilbarger County, east of Vernon. The collision killed young Molly Mullens and the other driver, while severely injuring her parents, Marissa and Michael Mullens, and her two brothers.

“If you see that car after the wreck, you wonder, ‘How am I even alive right now?'” Marissa Mullens said. “But then I think, ‘Why isn’t she here?'”

In the wake of the tragedy, the University Park community rallied behind the family, tying pink ribbons around the neighborhood and holding a memorial. A year later, those ribbons remain, symbolizing Molly’s memory.

Determined to prevent similar accidents, the Mullens family worked with Texas Rep. Morgan Meyer to advocate for larger concrete barriers along a stretch of U.S. 287.

Their efforts led to the proposal of House Bill 2457, which would officially name the section of road the Molly Mullens Memorial Highway.

“Molly’s memory will continue to inspire us,” Meyer said in a statement. “The Mullens family’s commitment to enhancing highway safety will no doubt save lives.”

Wilbarger County Sheriff Brian Fritze confirmed that since the barriers were installed, no major or fatal crashes have occurred in the area.

“I don’t want Molly to be remembered for how she died, but for how she lived,” Marissa Mullens said. “She lived life to the fullest and loved everybody. Making change like this is exactly who she was.”

To honor Molly’s life, the Mullens family recently held a hibachi party on the anniversary of her passing—her favorite meal. Their mission now, they say, is to live in a way that would make her proud.

“She’s not forgotten,” Marissa Mullens said. “We’re going to live her legacy here on earth until we see her again.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.