Woman says she was sexually assaulted by doctor, who says he’s being extorted

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WBAL)

An alleged victim said she was sexually assaulted by a pain management doctor in Baltimore, 11 News has learned. The doctor said he’s being extorted.

The woman said she was assaulted, threatened and pressured into sex with her doctor in exchange for pain medication.

The doctor said the claims are untrue and that he’s the victim in the situation.

“I may be a Black male, but I’m not a blackmailer,” Dr. Francisco Ward said after being indicted by a grand jury on three criminal counts in Howard County.

Ward, 61, was indicted on counts of second-degree assault, indecent exposure and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court charging documents.

Charging documents state the two had sex in his car in the office parking lot and in a barn on his property in Fulton. The documents also state Ward began requiring her to perform oral sex for medication and threatened to take away medication if she didn’t.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Ward called the claims untrue and said he’s the real victim.

“This is a very, very extreme example of me being targeted,” Ward said.

The alleged victim said Ward got her so hooked on the medication that she entered rehab. She also said that Ward told her he’d destroy her if she reported him. He sent threatening texts about guns and photos of him shooting them, the alleged victim said in the charging documents.

She also claims she got a gash on her finger in June after he exposed himself and forced her into oral sex.

Police said her story is supported by data from both of their cell phones.

“Taking things out of context, she can paint any picture she wants, but if you look at the reality and talk to the people that actually know, then you think, ‘Oh my God, this poor doctor is going through a lot,'” Ward said.

An online search shows Ward’s state medical license is active and in good standing.

11 News reached out to the Board of Physicians to see if they were alerted about the case and did not hear back by time of publication.

The alleged victim went to police in June 2024. Charges were filed in February, and the indictment was returned last week.

Ward’s next court date is scheduled for mid-April.

