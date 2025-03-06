10-year-old girl responds with kindness after her bike is stolen twice

By Madison Adams

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A 10-year-old girl’s bike was stolen twice in Port Charlotte. Despite this, she chose kindness over anger.

Annabella Cannistraci received a blue bicycle with a pink basket from the YMCA as a Christmas gift. She cherished it, excited by the thoughtful present.

However, on Friday, her happiness was short-lived when her beloved bike went missing from her yard on North Spring Lake Boulevard.

Surprisingly, the following day, the bike was returned to the same spot where it was taken. The young girl’s mother, Anna Cannistraci, decided to take precautions and ordered a lock for the bike.

However, Annabella had a different plan in mind. Rather than simply securing her bike, she chose to show compassion to the person who had taken it.

“I wrote a note saying, ‘Please don’t take my bike again,’ and I told them, ‘Look in the basket,’ because I was guessing they might have been homeless or something,” Annabella shared. “I put food, a drink, and a snack in there for them to get.”

Sadly, before the lock arrived, Annabella’s bike was stolen once more — this time, it was not returned. Despite the disappointment, Annabella remains unfazed and continues to embody the spirit of kindness.

“I would still help the person who took my bike again,” Annabella said.

