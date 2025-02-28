Window washing rigging swings in wind outside Columbus Circle high-rise

By WABC Staff

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two workers were rescued after their scaffolding started dangling and swinging out of control high above the street.

It happened 78 stories above the ground on West 58th Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews had to break windows to help get the workers off the scaffolding and pull them to safety inside the high-rise.

The rescued workers are in “stable condition,” according to FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Trahan, after being treated on scene by EMS and transported to the hospital.

The two window washers were not secured to safety lines inside their scaffolding, according to Trahan.

“They realized that the workers inside the scaffolding was not secure to safety lines, so they were able to put lines over inside the bucket and secure them,” he said.

FDNY Lt. Chief Nick Schneider said it was “extremely dangerous” for the occupants of the scaffolding and also for members of the FDNY.

“We’re operating essentially on the edge of a 78-story building, so it was very difficult to us but I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, that they weren’t tied off, they kept trying to stand up and we kept telling them sit down, sit down, they weren’t secured to anything,” Schneider said.

After the workers were rescued, the rigging continued to swing in the wind and smashed into the building, sending glass falling to the street below, during a very busy time of day.

Officials said 58th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues was temporarily shut down for concerns of falling glass.

It is not believed anyone was hurt on the street down below from the falling glass.

