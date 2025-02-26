This father-daughter dance will make you smile and cry

By Katie Ussin

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — A heartwarming video of an Akron-area family is getting a lot of attention on social media and for a good reason.

It shows a precious and special moment for their daughter Ava Cooper, 10, at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Ava is a fourth grader at Bath Elementary.

Her mom, Jamie Cooper, did her hair and make-up so Ava was ready for the ball.

Her dad, Sean, was her dashing date and couldn’t wait to take his girl for a special night out.

Ava has been in the hospital for now 201 days. She is waiting for the gift of life: a new heart.

Ava was born with several congenital heart defects. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and had undergone a total of four open-heart surgeries by age five.

In May 2024, a sinus infection escalated, pushing her into heart failure and ultimately prompting her to be listed for a heart transplant.

As you can imagine, Ava has missed out on a lot in those 200-plus days in the hospital.

But on this day, time stood still.

Mom and the hospital staff refused to let Ava miss one of her favorite traditions, which is the annual father-daughter dance.

So, this year, the dance came to them.

The caregivers transformed a hospital room into a dance floor. It was decorated with heart-shaped streamers, party lights, and balloons.

Ava and her dad danced the night away to a playlist of her favorite hits.

Father and daughter dancing together hand in hand, forehead to forehead. And for a moment, it all melted away and they got to just have fun.

There wasn’t a dry eye to be had.

“There is a girl who’s special to us here who does Ava’s music therapy, and she sang a Taylor Swift song, live, a capella, with her guitar, and it was stunning, and that made me cry just watching the two of them dancing,” said Jamie.

The hospital says Ava is connected to a ventricular assist device called a Berlin Heart. It helps her heart pump blood throughout her body. Since it can only be disconnected for 30 minutes a day, the medical team helped transport Ava to the dance room safely.

Ava said her favorite part of the whole day was being able to get glammed up!

“We did my skincare, my hair was really pretty,” she smiled.

She also said her favorite part was having fun with her dad, who she said is like a best friend.

“He’s a girl dad,” she smiled. “He paints my nails, and we play games together and watch movies.”

Sean said he hopes people are inspired by the video.

“I hope that people can always find light in the darkness,” he said.

Ava’s parents say this journey has been difficult, and they want to show how tough their daughter is. Show how she never gives up and hope you don’t either. They say she is so resilient, and they’re so proud of her.

They also said they are so thankful to the hospital staff, who are more like family, and feel like they could never repay their generosity.

Funds to support the event came from a grant designated to personalize legacy experiences for children with complex, chronic illnesses.

Ava has a little sister at home, and the family said they cannot wait to share another dance for a big celebration once Ava is home and healed from her gift of life.

