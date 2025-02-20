Newsom launches essential online support for L.A. fire survivors

By Pooja Mamnoor

2/20/25 (LAPost.com) — California unveiled a new online dashboard and recovery services finder to assist Los Angeles firestorm survivors, expanding digital resources for affected residents seeking aid and real-time updates on recovery efforts.

The dashboard, accessible through CA.gov/LAfires, provides comprehensive tracking of recovery initiatives, including data on assistance provided to residents, debris removal progress, school reopenings, water system repairs, and air quality measurements. The complementary recovery services finder tool connects survivors and businesses with state and federal resources, ranging from housing assistance to employment services.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced these digital enhancements as part of the state’s broader strategy to expedite recovery and maintain transparency in rebuilding efforts.

“We are moving faster than ever to ensure survivors of these firestorms have all the resources they need to recover,” Newsom said. “And for the first time, survivors can access all the services available at in-person centers completely online. Not only that – we’re now tracking recovery efforts in real-time to hold ourselves and all levels of government accountable for delivering for Angelenos.”

The website, which launched shortly after the firestorms began, has already received more than 550,000 visits. This latest update enables affected Californians to access the same resources offered at physical Disaster Recovery Centers through a digital platform, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong praised the collaborative effort between the California Department of Technology and the Office of Data and Innovation in developing these tools.

“I commend the dedicated teams at CDT and ODI for coming together, creating a plan, and executing the launch of this survivor resource. The outcome of this was solely focused on how to get survivors what they need, and the team was laser focused on making the new site work for them,” Tong said.

The digital resources complement a series of executive orders and administrative actions designed to accelerate L.A. recovery. These measures include streamlining rebuilding permits by suspending requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act, providing tax relief for affected residents and businesses, and implementing protections against price gouging. To streamline the rebuilding process and further cut through red tape, Newsom signed an executive order. This order reaffirmed that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for reconstruction projects and directed the Coastal Commission to avoid any actions or guidance that clash with Newsom’sexecutive orders.

Additionally, he issued an executive order designed to clear bureaucratic hurdles, extend timelines, and provide essential regulatory relief. These measures aim to help fire survivors rebuild, access crucial services, and recover more quickly.

The state has extended several deadlines to assist affected residents. Individual tax filing deadlines for L.A. County taxpayers have been postponed to Oct. 15. Businesses received an extension for sales and use tax filing from Jan. 31, to Apr. 30. Property tax payment penalties and interest have been suspended for one year.

To address housing needs, the administration has taken steps to expedite temporary housing construction and protect tenants. Executive orders have simplified the process for building accessory dwelling units and allowed additional temporary trailers. The state has also prohibited landlords in L.A. County from evicting tenants who share their rentals with displaced survivors.

The recovery initiative includes substantial financial support, with the state allocating more than $2.5 billion for emergency response and recovery efforts. The funding supports various programs, including Disaster CalFresh food benefits for eligible residents in designated zip codes.

The state has also implemented measures against price gouging and aggressive real estate speculation to protect survivors from predatory practices. Restrictions have been placed on rent increases, hotel and motel costs, and construction material pricing. An executive order specifically addresses the issue of unsolicited cash offers for property from land speculators.

The state has prioritized debris removal and environmental safety measures. Federal hazardous materials crews have been authorized to begin property cleanup, and initiatives are underway to prevent mudslides and flooding in burn areas. These efforts include accelerated debris removal, enhanced flood defenses, and hillside stabilization projects.

Executive action aimed at assisting displaced students and supporting affected schools has also addressed educational continuity. The measures facilitate school enrollment and provide resources for educational institutions impacted by the firestorms.

The recovery plan specifically considers small businesses and workers. The state has implemented fee deferrals and requirement waivers to reduce barriers to business recovery. These measures aim to expedite the return to normal operations for affected enterprises.

The dashboard and services finder can be accessed through the state’s dedicated website, which continues to serve as the central hub for information and resources related to the L.A. firestorm recovery efforts. Officials encourage affected residents to utilize these online tools to stay informed about recovery progress and access available assistance programs.

