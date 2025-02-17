Houston’s Libraries Unite: A Digital Love Story for Readers Harris County and Houston Public Libraries Expand Access to eBooks and Audiobooks

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

February 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready to swipe right on your next great read! In a groundbreaking collaboration just in time for Valentine’s Day, Harris County Public Library (HCPL) and Houston Public Library (HPL) are teaming up to create a literary love affair that will make book lovers swoon. With a combined service population exceeding 4.5 million people, these two powerhouse library systems are linking their OverDrive digital collections, allowing patrons to borrow eBooks and audiobooks with ease—no extra steps, no extra cards, just pure book bliss. This game-changing partnership means that Houstonians with an HCPL or HPL library card can seamlessly access over 600,000 digital titles through the Libby app, the modern bookworm’s best friend. It’s an expansion of literary possibilities, ensuring that no reader is left behind in the digital age.

A One-Stop Shop for Book Lovers While the OverDrive collections will remain distinct, the experience for readers will become effortless. Instead of juggling multiple library apps or navigating separate systems, library patrons will have a one-stop shop for their digital reading needs. “HPL and HCPL share many of the same customers, so sharing OverDrive will make it easier for everyone to access a wider variety of digital content. Simplifying the process of finding and checking out books is a win for the community,” says Patrick Atkins, Deputy Assistant Director of Library Materials Services & Training at HPL. This partnership underscores a forward-thinking approach to public libraries—adapting to modern reading habits and ensuring accessibility for all.

The Digital Reading Boom: Why This Matters Digital lending is soaring across the country, and Houston’s libraries are at the forefront of this revolution. OverDrive, the leading provider of digital content for libraries, serves over 92,000 institutions worldwide in more than 115 countries. And in an era where 96% of Americans own a smartphone, the demand for digital books is skyrocketing. HCPL, a pioneer in digital lending, made history as the first Texas library to circulate more than 1 million eBooks in 2016. Last year, HCPL and HPL shattered expectations, circulating a combined total of 12 million digital materials—proof that Houston is a city of avid readers embracing the future of libraries.

A Bold Step Toward the Future of Public Libraries This agreement between HCPL and HPL is more than just a shared bookshelf—it’s a commitment to literary access, innovation, and equity. “The cooperative agreement between Harris County Public Library and Houston Public Library acknowledges the changing reading habits of our patrons. Our commitment goes beyond simply providing digital materials; it is about creating opportunities for learning, growth, and enrichment that empower individuals and strengthen our community,” says Amber Seely, HCPL’s Division Director of Collections and Technical Services. With 44 Houston Public Library locations and 27 Harris County branches, this partnership ensures that no corner of Houston is left without access to knowledge, creativity, and discovery.

Join the Digital Revolution Houston’s libraries aren’t just keeping up with the times—they’re leading the charge. Whether you’re diving into a mystery novel, indulging in the latest bestseller, or exploring an audiobook on the go, HPL and HCPL have you covered. Want in? Sign up for a library card today and unlock a world of limitless literary possibilities. 🔗 Visit hcpl.net or houstonlibrary.org to learn more!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.