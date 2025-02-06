Sheriff says he will not help ICE enforce ‘detainers’

By KCCI Staff

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa sheriff says his office will not comply with immigration enforcement if they are acting unconstitutionally.

Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx posted a letter to social media. He says if a federal agency attempts to detain someone in his county on a detainer rather than a warrant, “then we will make every effort to block, interfere, and interrupt their actions from moving forward.”

Marx says detainers are issued when the agency has not taken the time to request a warrant from a judge. He says detainers could lead to violations of amendment rights because the wrong person could be detained.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office sent a letter to the sheriff’s office and the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.

It says in part that state law requires Iowa law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Reynolds also says state agencies can be ineligible for state funding if they violate the state immigration enforcement law.

