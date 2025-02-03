Flock cameras help police arrest shots fired suspect

By Andy Cole

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Thanks to their quick response, and the latest crime-fighting technology, the Savannah Police Department was able to arrest a suspect after he shot his firearm early Sunday.

SPD was first alerted to the shooting because of a ShotSpotter report around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Mills B. Lane Blvd and Liberty Pkwy.

While no one was hurt and no property was damaged, officers were able to spot the suspect taking off from the scene.

With the use of Flock cameras, artificial intelligence-powered devices that snap a photo of every license plate that passes under them, SPD was able to track down the car, the suspect and his weapon.

SPD says they’ve arrested 26-year-old Kearston Berksteiner and charged him with unauthorized discharge of a firearm, and four other traffic-related offenses.

Berksteiner is being held in the Chatham County Jail with a $5,150 bond.

“The incident highlights how technology continues to enhance the effectiveness of our public safety efforts,” police wrote on Facebook.

As WJCL 22 Investigates uncovered, Flock cameras, and similar products to ShotSpotter, are helping police fight criminals.

ShotSpotter detects and records noises, and, using AI, will alert police if the system believes it heard a gunshot.

Flock cameras take pictures of license plates, and instantly cross-check the plate with national databases. If a vehicle is, for example, stolen, police officers will get an audible alert with a picture of the vehicle, its location and where else it has been spotted.

As WJCL 22 learned, police can also search their database to backtrack vehicles. However, all searches in the system are tracked, and officers must indicate why they’re searching for those records. Most images are held for 30 days.

