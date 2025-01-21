Second balcony fall at the Cardinal kills UA student, police investigating

By Todd Dearing

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — The Fayetteville Police Department has confirmed one person has died after falling from a balcony at The Cardinal at West Center.

According to police, a boy was found dead on the ground outside the apartment at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

They say this is an active death investigation.

This is the second incident of people falling from balconies at the apartments. Last week, an 18-year-old girl fell from a balcony around 11 p.m. that night.

Police said she had serious injuries, but is now in stable condition

Both students who fell were students and the University of Arkansas.

