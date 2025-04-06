Phillies manager Rob Thomson says Andrew Painter will take the mound in minor league game

By Jeff Kerr

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — For the first time in three years, Andrew Painter will take the mound in a minor league baseball game.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Painter will start for Low-A Clearwater on Friday, the first step toward his journey to the major leagues. That quest was halted two years ago when Painter injured his elbow in spring training and received Tommy John surgery in July of the 2023 season.

“He came through fine,” Thomson said prior to Sunday’s game against the Dodgers. “Health is the biggest concern. He gets through it [the start] and he’s throwing strikes. His stuff is there, so that’s what I’m looking for.”

The number of innings or pitch count Painter will throw was not confirmed by Thomson. Painter will start once a week as he continues the trek to the majors.

Painter was sidelined throughout the 2024 season and didn’t throw to live hitters again until the Arizona Fall League in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He doesn’t turn 22 until April 10.

When Painter last pitched in a minor league game, it was in Double-A Reading at the end of the 2022 season. He threw five starts for the Fightin’ Phils that season, striking out 37 while walking two and holding opponents to a 2.54 ERA in 28.1 innings.

In that 2022 season across three levels, Painter started 26 games and had a 1.48 ERA in 109.2 innings. At the age of 19, he struck out 167 and walked 25.

The hype-train was at an all-time high for Painter back then. The engine is still running as the Phillies are anticipating Painter to be with the big club this summer.

“We’re going to be conservative,” Thomson said. “And make sure we take care of him.”

