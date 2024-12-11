Orlando 14-year-old using video games to spread joy in local hospital

By Nancy Alvarez

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A very special teenager in Orlando is on a mission to help bring a smile to kids in the hospital.

Parker Giuliani, 14, was diagnosed with a blood disorder earlier this year. A video game console brought to his hospital room was a great distraction, Parker said, but there’s a catch.

Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children only has three video game systems for the whole hospital because others were stolen.

Parker is raising money to purchase new ones for the hospital. So far, he’s raised enough for two and is on his way to a third.

This new mission to bring joy to Arnold Palmer is on top of a toy drive the teen holds every year.

