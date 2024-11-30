Ohio group brings food, shelter, clothes and even musical instruments to Helene victims

By Dean Hensley

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRVIEW, North Carolina (WLOS) — A large group of volunteers from Ohio is bringing everything from food and shelter to clothes and musical instruments to the victims of Helene who were impacted in Western North Carolina.

Jeff Ross is heading up the effort that’s brought thousands of Thanksgiving meals, donated clothing and campers to the area. On Thanksgiving Day, they were set up at the Fairview Community Center.

Along with food and clothing, they’re giving away donated musical instruments and equipment. They’ve also delivered donated campers.

This isn’t the group’s first time helping Helene victims in Buncombe County, Ross told News 13.

“It’s been amazing. We were down here three weeks ago in Swannanoa. We brought 17 people down, and we fed 4,100 meals in three days over there,” he said. “It all started off a Facebook post that I made and it just blew up. So, yeah. We are blessed to be here and be doing this, yep.”

The effort to provide donated musical gear started after a chance meeting with local musician David Cody, Ross said.

They will be at the Fairview Community Center again on Nov. 29, starting at 11 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.