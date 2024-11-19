Substitute teacher arrested in New Mexico

By Nick Catlin

ESTANCIA, New Mexico (KOAT) — A substitute teacher was arrested and is accused of committing child sex crimes with a student at Estancia High School.

Michaela Ford, 30, of Estancia, faces seven charges, including criminal sexual penetration and sexual contact of a minor. Court records show a witness saw Ford kiss a student near the middle and high schools.

Surveillance video was gathered by school staff that showed the interaction between the student and Ford. This happened on Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to court documents.

Ford was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 15. She is being held at the Torrance County Detention Center.

Estancia Municipal Schools provided a statement in regards to the charges Ford faces. The statement was sent on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

“Estancia Municipal Schools is disturbed to learn of the allegations made against a former substitute teacher in the District, who was arrested. The District is working closely in cooperation with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation is conducted. The safety of our students is our highest priority. The District follows all laws and policies with regards to the hiring of employees, including a comprehensive background check. This substitute was employed with the District for less than one month and separated from students immediately when the alleged misconduct was reported. The District is now concentrating our efforts and resources to assist students requiring support and guidance.

As this matter has just come to light, full details are not known. All information, related to this matter, will remain confidential in order to protect our students. This District takes pride in being a tight-knit and caring community of learners. We will continue to take all necessary steps to protect student safety.”

