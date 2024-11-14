Disneyland’s transformed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opens Friday

By Julie Sharp

ANAHEIM, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Wish you were back on the bayou? Well, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Disneyland can take you there as it officially opens Friday, Nov. 15. With over a one-year closure, it’s a reopening and reimagining of the previous Splash Mountain ride.

Disneyland calls it a musical journey “full of twists, turns and festive fun that crescendos with a 50-foot drop – as well as a swingin’ soiree.”

That 50-foot drop is what made the splash in Splash Mountain, which closed in March 2023. The original Splash Mountain opened at Disneyland in 1989. The ride’s theme was based on the 1946 animated film “Song of the South,” which drew criticism for having racist undertones and stereotyping portrayals of Black characters.

Disney officials announced in 2020 that the ride would be renovated and themed after the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog,” which introduced Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” a Disneyland spokesman said in 2020 in announcing the planned renovation.

Darcy Accardi, Disneyland’s senior projects manager said it’s a magical, water-filled, fun ride, and it picks up with Tiana one year after “The Princess and the Frog.”

“To me, this is one of our most solid stories, start to finish. Great characters, wonderful music, you’re coming together to help Tiana and her friends find musicians for her party that’s to celebrate her new business, ‘Tiana’s Foods,’ it’s just a real feel-good story from start to finish, and very fun,” Accardi said.

