Harlem boy allegedly malnourished to death by parents remembered at memorial

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A growing memorial in Harlem is dedicated to a boy who prosecutors say was malnourished to death by his parents.

Four-year-old Jahmeik Modlin weighed just 19 pounds when officers found him last weekend and took him to the hospital, where he died, according to prosecutors.

The boy’s three siblings remain in the hospital and were being treated for malnourishment, officials said. They’re unable to eat solid foods and were being fed via IV, prosecutors said.

Members of the National Action Network and Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., as well as the children’s grandmother, aunt and uncle were expected to attend an event Saturday at the memorial outside the family’s home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Neighbors and other people passing by the memorial stopped to pay their respects Saturday morning.

“It’s sad. It’s sad, I’m telling you. It’s too sad! Are you serious? It shouldn’t have happened. And now all these other kids are suffering,” said Patricia Shaw, one of the neighbors outraged by the allegations.

It’s alleged Modlin and his three siblings never went to school and were isolated from the rest of their family.

Nytavia Ragsdale and Laron Modlin, the deceased boy’s mother and father, were arrested after their son’s death.

Ragsdale, 26, was charged with 2nd degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. Modlin, 25, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

The children who are hospitalized are now under New York City’s care.

